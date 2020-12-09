The Fitbit Inspire 2 Is Down to $70

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Fitbit Inspire 2 | $70 | Macy’s



Get your fitness-obsessed friend a Fitbit Inspire 2 from Macy’s. It’s down to $70, which is about 30% off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone . You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for?