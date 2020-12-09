It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Is Down to $70

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Dealsholiday 2020
121
Save
The Fitbit Inspire 2 | $70 | Macy’s
The Fitbit Inspire 2 | $70 | Macy’s
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Fitbit Inspire 2 | $70 | Macy’s

Get your fitness-obsessed friend a Fitbit Inspire 2 from Macy’s. It’s down to $70, which is about 30% off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone. You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter