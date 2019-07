Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Star Wars: The Complete Saga | $58 | Amazon



The Star Wars “Complete Saga” Blu-ray isn’t actually complete anymore, since it doesn’t include any of Disney’s Star Wars entries, but $58 is still the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the six-film Blu-ray box set. You also get audio commentary on each movie, 45 deleted scenes, and three bonus discs full of extra featurettes.