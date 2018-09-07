Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

For the longest time, it was rare for LEGO’s 1969-piece (think about it) Saturn V Apollo kit to even be in stock. But now, Walmart is actually offering it for $105, the first discount we’ve seen from its $120 MSRP. Rarity aside, that’s just simply a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown.