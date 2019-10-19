It's all consuming.
The Father of All Dad Guides, Now Down to $10, Would Make a Great Gift For Your Old Man

Chelsea Stone
The Father of All Dad Guides: From A(doring) to Z(addy) | $10 | Amazon
The holidays are coming up, so snag your gift for your dad early this year. This $10 book by former Jezebel editor Madeleine Davie would be perfect for your old man. Here’s what columnist Megan Collins (also, Madeleine’s cousin) had to say about it on The Inventory:

In this funny bird watching-esque guide book, you’ll learn how to identify all kinds of dads through their calls (“I’ll turn this car around right now” and “Can’t you ask your mom about that?”) and migration patterns (mostly informed by ignoring the GPS in favor of “the scenic route”).

