Photo: Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

I don’t know why people are so worked up about Fallout 76 - it’s not like it’s the first multiplayer Fallout game, after all.



Kidding aside, the Fallout board game is excellent and cooperative, and you can pick it up for an all-time low 40 caps on Amazon today, down from the usual