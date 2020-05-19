The Excellent Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO Keyboard Is 25% Off

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO Keyboard Graphic : Gabe Carey

Back when I worked at [redacted], I was tasked with reviewing a previous version of the keyboard pictured here, the $160, metal-plated and mechanical Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO, designed to showcase the company’s impressive “Titan” switches and naturally concave keycaps . Fast forward two years and its successor, the Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, is down to $120 on Amazon and well worth the price if you ask me.



The main difference between this and the model I reviewed appears to be the availability of Titan Red switches, as opposed to the Browns that were customary before. Both versions are included in this discount, so pick up the Reds if you prefer a linear keystroke or grab the Browns if you’re looking for tactility. Either way, there’s something here for you, and once we’re back to work, your coworkers will appreciate the continued silence.