It's all consuming.
The Excellent Google Pixel 4a 5G is $50 off Right Now

Andrew Hayward
Image: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo
If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.

It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a super sensible 5G pick, especially at $449.

