The Evil Within 2 Is One of This Generation's Spookiest Games, And It's Down to $10

The Evil Within 2 (Xbox One) | $10 | Amazon

The Evil Within 2 (PS4) | $10 | Amazon

Around the beginning of this generation, we suffered a long drought for horro games. We had some that meant to be scary, but they just weren’t. I was yawning more than jumping, loathing excessive backtracking more than pissing pants, and so on. And then The Evil Within came out, and my heart condition reminded me why I couldn’t play said games for more than half an hour at a time. This game is scary, y’all. Part 2 is only $10 at Amazon on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.