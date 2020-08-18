It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Eufy Smart Lock Touch Scans Your Fingerprint to Unlock the Door, Now $60 off [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Eufy Smart Lock Touch | $190 | Amazon | Clip $30 coupon + Promo code EUFYSL0817
Graphic: Eufy
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock touch is one of the most interesting takes o this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one 24% off with a $30 Amazon coupon and exclusive promo code EUFYSL0817. Your total, then, is $190.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Quentyn Kennemer

