The Eufy RoboVac Is 40% Off

Eufy RoboVac 30C Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Eufy RoboVac 30C | $180 | Amazon



As an early Black Friday deal, you can get a robot to sweep your floors for about 40% off. At a decent $180, you can tell your Eufy RoboVac 30C to wake up and get to work collecting dust mites and crumbs for your wooden and carpeted floors. With the added boundary strips, you can “tape” off areas it doesn’t need to clean and keep it from falling down a flight of stairs. What are you waiting for?