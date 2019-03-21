Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. And today on Amazon, you can save on the entire HERO7 lineup, including an unprecedented $100 discount on the midrange Silver model.



The Black can capture 4K/60 footage, while the Silver can caps out at 4K/30, and the White is limited to 1440p footage at 60 FPS. Given that the Black and White are $50 and $40 off, respectively, while the Silver is $100 off, I’d say that’s almost definitely the one you should go for, unless you really need 4K/60 for some reason. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.