The Elgato Stream Deck XL's 32 Buttons Do Whatever You Want, And It's Down to $202 Today

Elgato Stream Deck XL 32-Key Switch Board Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Elgato Stream Deck XL 32-Key Switch Board | $202 | Amazon

Streamer? YouTuber? Someone who has a weird obsession with hotkeys? Whatever your creed, the Elgato Stream Deck XL is a fun tool. Its 32 LCD keys can be customized with custom actions and their associated icons, and today, you can grab one for $202 at Amazon.

Normally $250, the Elgato Stream Deck XL has direct integrations with many popular apps, smart home products, and more, allowing you to change scenes, mute mics, and play all your favorite cheesy soundites in Streamlabs OBS, Xsplit, or Elgato with a single tap.