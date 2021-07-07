It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Edifier Hecate GX Gaming Headset Is on Sale for $54

Use the code WYOWAPSM before 7/11/2021 to save on this deal.

Joe Tilleli
Edifier HECATE GX Headset | $54 | Amazon | Use code: WYOWAPSM
This gaming headset is compatible with your PS4 or PS5, your Xbox, and your PC with options to use USB C/USB/3.5MM audio jack. The headset delivers great sound quality with ENC noise cancellation. It’s all got RGB lighting on the sides the fit in with the rest of your RGB lit computer setup. This headset will be down to $54 through July 11th with the code WYOWAPSM. That’s down from $90. If you’re in the market for a new headset, now is a great time to jump on one.

