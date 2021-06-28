The Edifier HECATE GM5 Gaming Bluetooth Earbuds are at Their Lowest Price Ever of $42

Edifier HECATE GM5 Earbuds PSRH6GN2 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Edifier HECATE GM5 Earbuds | $42 | Amazon



These earphones are an excellent bang for your buck. They has a low-latency mode for mobile gaming and hold 8 hours of battery on a single charge (with the case holding up to 32 ho urs). If your gaming sessions are longer that that span, please consider taking a short break. But seriously, pairing these earphones with the Razer Kishi handheld controller for phones is an excellent way to play Halo without hogging the TV from your roommates, kids, partner, etc. Another thing about them I found particularly nice that I’m not sure how many others will relate to. I have big ears. Like big Dumbo ears. I’ve always struggled with earphones staying put, so I like to get those little gel attachments to keep them in place. These HECATE earbuds have a nearly identical form factor to the Apple AirPods. This means that any of the third party gels created for AirPods will fit on these far less expensive earphones as well. The Edifier HECATE GM5 gaming Bluetooth earbuds are on sale at Amazon—simply clip the coupon and use the code PSRH6GN2 to get them for $42.