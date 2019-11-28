The Echo Show 5 Is Marked Down To Its Lowest Price Yet For Black Friday

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Echo Show 5 | $50 | Amazon

Looking to get a new Amazon device during the Black Friday shopping extravaganza? You’re in luck! The Echo Show 5 has been marked down to its lowest price ever,($50) on Amazon. That’s $40 off retail price.

You can edit your calendar, create reminders, check the weather, set timers and alarms, listen to music, and more on the Echo Show 5. Additionally, the screen is big enough that you can watch TV shows and movies, or look up recipes if you put this in your kitchen.

Additionally, if you purchase this with your Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 10% cashback .