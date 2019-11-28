It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

The Echo Show 5 Is Marked Down To Its Lowest Price Yet For Black Friday

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
532
Save
Echo Show 5 | $50 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Echo Show 5 | $50 | Amazon

Looking to get a new Amazon device during the Black Friday shopping extravaganza? You’re in luck! The Echo Show 5 has been marked down to its lowest price ever,($50) on Amazon. That’s $40 off retail price.

Advertisement

You can edit your calendar, create reminders, check the weather, set timers and alarms, listen to music, and more on the Echo Show 5. Additionally, the screen is big enough that you can watch TV shows and movies, or look up recipes if you put this in your kitchen.

Additionally, if you purchase this with your Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 10% cashback.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Try Out VR On the Cheap With This $149 Oculus Go Headset

You Can Get a Bunch of Weighted Blankets for Up to 30% Off, Even a 25-Pound Blanket

Get Anker's True Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $30

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts