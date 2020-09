Echo Dot Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Echo Dot | $40 | Amazon



Well, the Echo Dot is down to $40, which is $10 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 8/17/2020 and updated with new information on 9/24/2020.