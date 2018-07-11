Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $16 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today for Prime members, the best price ever.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.