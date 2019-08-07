Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you happen to own any silver jewelry, flatware, or anything else that could use a little polishing, Goddard’s silver polishing cloths are the easiest way to bring them back to their original luster, provided they aren’t too far gone.



Here’s what cleaning expert Jolie Kerr had to say about them on The Inventory:

Goddard’s Silver polishing cloths are great for shining small or not-very-tarnished silver items quickly, and without needing water or household gloves. To use them, you simply rub the silver item vigorously with the polishing cloth, which will lift tarnish, and then buff it to a shine with a soft cloth. Silver polishing cloths are the thing you’ll want to use to shine up items that can’t be rinsed in water, like silver picture frames with photos in them. The cloth is treated with an anti-tarnishing agent that not only removes tarnish but also leaves a coating behind that will slow the rate of future tarnishing.

Get a two pack of Goddard’s cloths for $12 today on Amazon, an all-time low, and a small price to pay for restoring your silver.