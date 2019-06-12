Photo: Kickstarter

I share a bed with one human, three cats, and one eight-pound dog, so any time I see something that promises better sleep, I jump on the chance to try it. At the ripe old age of 28, I’ve begun to experience neck pain when sleeping. It is most often correlated with falling asleep with a bun in my hair, but some nights, I managed to tweak my neck just from sleeping at the wrong angle. When I saw the Dullo Pillow, I figured it would be a great product to try, and if not, I would at least have another pillow to add to my insane collection.

The Dullo Pillow is a cervical pillow that is advertised on Kickstarter to be unlike any other pillow. It is designed to cradle your head and neck, while evenly distributing the weight. The cradling sensation is meant to help you fall into a deep sleep, which will then keep you from having restless movement throughout the night. One side of the pillow has a crown crater for back sleepers, while the other side has an arch for side sleepers. The pillow has a microfiber filling, which was designed to ensure the best blend of soft and firmness. It also has ventilation, to keep both sides of the pillow cool.



Like I said earlier, my bed is very crowded. The overcrowding can cause a lot of restlessness at night. Especially when my dog and I are fighting for premium pillow real estate. The Dullo Pillow really did help cut down on restless movements, primarily (I think) because I got to lay on my back. I never used to sleep on my back until I had surgery a few years ago. The Dullo Pillow’s center crater really did feel like it was perfectly molded for my head. Because I was able to sleep comfortably on my back, my animals had better areas on my body to sleep on. Rather than sleeping on my hip, my cat slept on my stomach through the night. I found myself waking up less frequently after sleeping with the Dullo Pillow. When using the pillow, I didn’t feel like I needed to keep repositioning my head to get comfortable. If I did move, I was able to comfortably settle right back into the same position as before and fall back asleep.

The Dullo pillow is on Kickstarter, with preorders starting at $69. Pillows are expected to ship in September 2019.