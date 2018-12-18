Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you like wine, but not enough to get a subscription for it, this deal was designed for you. The Drop, an online wine club that makes and sells its own canned wine, is offering free shipping on all wine through the end of the year. That’s a savings of around $20, depending on what you order, and since each can holds 1.7 glasses (or 1/3 of a bottle), it might be smart to stock up for your New Year’s festivities.

And if you take this opportunity to try out the service and decide you like it? The option to subscribe later is always there.

