Winter skin routines are all about hydration — that’s where Dr. Jart+’s H2O-focused skincare lines comes in. And now, just in time to rescue your cold weather-ravaged face, five such products are on sale at Sephora.

Among the deals, are the brand’s cult-favorite Rubber Masks. The rubber sheet masks — normally $12, which is a lot for any single-use product — are down to an easier-to-swallow price of $7. Also on sale is one of my personal favorites: the Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask. Just apply it before bed, after your regular skincare routine, and wake up with unbelievably hydrated skin. Shop all the Dr. Jart+ moisture-heavy deals soon, since these prices and products will likely evaporate soon.

