The DOSS SoundBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is Just $20 Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
SoundBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $20 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
SoundBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

Today take 33% off the SoundBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker from DOSS and experience the capacitive touch controls all for yourself. Over 33,000 happy customers can’t be wrong about all the power and bass this little speaker packs all while on the go.

The easy to use controls lets you do everything you need quickly and simply to get the grooves just right. Purchasers have mentioned that the sound this portable speaker produces is impressive for its size. This isn’t just a great speaker to put anywhere in your home, it’s built to go off-road. Bring it to camp, to the beach, hiking, you name it, it’ll work there and anywhere. It pairs easily with your Bluetooth devices and you’ll get up to twenty hours of play if you aren’t blasting it. It takes about four hours for a full charge by USB. Enjoy robust sounds and full bass from a pint-sized speaker that you can take wherever. Both the black and white colors are on sale.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members

