It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomePets

The Dog Days Are Not in Fact Over Florence so Buy Your Pooch a Cooling Vest

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
469
Save
Dog Cooling Vest &amp; Harness | $35 | Amazon
Dog Cooling Vest & Harness | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Dog Cooling Vest & Harness | $35 | Amazon

This three-layer cooling fabric vest is just the answer to prevent a hog dog as our days hit the triple digits. Just dip it in water, wring it out, and the evaporation cools the pupper down. Take 42% off on this UV protective cooling vest today.

Advertisement

Not only does this protect against heat but sunburns too. Yes, your dog can get sunburned. The vest doubles as a harness so it’s comfy for them and makes walks easier for you. Both colors reflect the sun and have the 3M strips for better visibility to others. All the sizes are around $30 - $40 but only the small size has been marked down this low. So if you have a small to itty bitty good boy these will do splendidly. The vests are figured by chest size not weight so you might need to break out the measuring tape. My Jack Russell has that big characteristic barrel chest so he’s probably a bigger size than I’d think. This is an excellent item to keep in your pet’s summer closet if they go on warm walks.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders and Repeaters, According to Our Readers

Only $10, It's Never Been This Cheap to Wreak Havoc in Borderlands 3

Bellesa is Giving You a Satisfyer Pro 2 for Free With Any Order Over $79

Here Are the Best Black-Owned Businesses You Can Buy From Right Now