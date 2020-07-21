The Dog Days Are Not in Fact Over Florence so Buy Your Pooch a Cooling Vest

Dog Cooling Vest & Harness Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Dog Cooling Vest & Harness | $35 | Amazon



This three-layer cooling fabric vest is just the answer to prevent a hog dog as our days hit the triple digits. Just dip it in water, wring it out, and the evaporation cools the pupper down. Take 42% off on this UV protective cooling vest today.

Not only does this protect against heat but sunburns too. Yes, your dog can get sunburned . The vest doubles as a harness so it’s comfy for them and makes walks easier for you. Both colors reflect the sun and have the 3M strips for better visibility to others. All the sizes are around $30 - $40 but only the small size has been marked down this low. So if you have a small to itty bitty good boy these will do splendidly . The vests are figured by chest size not weight so you might need to break out the measuring tape. My Jack Russell has that big characteristic barrel chest so he’s probably a bigger size than I’d think. This is an excellent item to keep in your pet’s summer closet if they go on warm walks.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.