The RAVPower Filehub is a device unlike anything else out there: a battery pack, an external storage device, and a travel router all rolled into one.

It’s a bit fiddly to set up, but once you figure out how to use the thing, it can be useful in a ton of different situations. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:

You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price (and it’s actually on sale for $44 on Amazon right now with a coupon). So if you have the technical know-how to figure out some of the setup, it could be worth getting over that initial hump to save the space in your bag.

It’s normally priced at $60, but currently marked down to $48. On top of that though, you can clip a $4 coupon, and then use promo code TITWD009 to save an extra $4 at checkout. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that means it’s ultimately priced at $40, an all-time low.