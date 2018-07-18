Graphic: Shep McAllister

DJI’s Spark quadcopter arguably offers the best combination of ease, image quality, and price out there right now, and you can grab the Fly More combo from Amazon right now for $499.



The Spark is roughly the size and weight of those cheap toy drones you see out there, but with significantly better flight time and performance, an automatic follow-me mode, and most crucially of all, a gimbal-stabilized 1080p camera that shoots some seriously great footage. The combo includes an extra battery, propeller guards, a charging hub, and crucially, a high-powered remote control with range of over a mile, compared to ~100 yards with just your smartphone.



Update: Also available refurbished from Newegg for $349.