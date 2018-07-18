DJI’s Spark quadcopter arguably offers the best combination of ease, image quality, and price out there right now, and you can grab the Fly More combo from Amazon right now for $499.
The Spark is roughly the size and weight of those cheap toy drones you see out there, but with significantly better flight time and performance, an automatic follow-me mode, and most crucially of all, a gimbal-stabilized 1080p camera that shoots some seriously great footage. The combo includes an extra battery, propeller guards, a charging hub, and crucially, a high-powered remote control with range of over a mile, compared to ~100 yards with just your smartphone.
Update: Also available refurbished from Newegg for $349.