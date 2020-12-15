The Division 2 is $5 Ahead of its Next-Gen Upgrade in February

The Division 2 (PS4) | $5 | Best Buy

The Division 2 (XBO) | $5 | Best Buy

I see games go on sale for low prices all the time. It’s not uncommon to see big games that usually run for $60 get as low as $20 within a year. Even this past Black Friday slashed some games down to some genuinely surprising prices. But I will never stop being shocked by how low The Division 2 goes time and time again. Best Buy has the physical version of the game for $5 today and it’s good timing. Ubisoft recently announced that its live service, looter-shooter is getting a next-gen upgrade in February. That’ll make the game run at 60 frames per second and support 4K. If you think you’d like to hop in when that update hits, picking up the game now for $5 might be a good idea. It can’t get much lower, right? ... Right?

