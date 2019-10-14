It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

The DivaCup Is Down to It's Lowest Price Ever

Chelsea Stone
Filed to:Kinja Deals
630
Save
DivaCup Model 1 | $23 | Amazon
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

DivaCup Model 1 | $23 | Amazon

If you’ve been thinking about giving the DivaCup a try, today’s the day. This sustainable alternative to pads and tampons brought menstrual cups to the mainstream, right now, it’s just $23—the lowest price we’ve seen—or set up Subscribe & Save to clip the 40% off coupon and get your first cup for just $14. This medical-grade silicone Model 1 DivaCup promises comfortable, leak-free protection for up to 12 hours for those ages 19 to 30 with a medium flow. So stock up now, and start envisioning how much cash you’ll save now that you’re no longer buying feminine hygiene products every month.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Calling All Germophobes! The Bacteria on Your Cell Doesn't Stand a Chance Against This Discounted PhoneSoap
If You Rarely Bother to Air Dry Clothes, Spend $10 On This Hanging Rack
Amazon Will Ship You 700 Tootsie Rolls For $13, So You Should Probably Buy Like Three Bags

About the author