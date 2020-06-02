It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Disney Store Is Offering Free Shipping Today Only

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney
Free Shipping | Disney | Use Code FREESHIP
Free Shipping | Disney | Use Code FREESHIP
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Free Shipping | Disney | Use Code FREESHIP

Today only Disney is giving everyone free shipping on all orders. This is ideal if there is a smaller order you were waiting on purchasing because shipping didn’t justify it.

There are also a few other deals you can take part in. Select beach towels are discounted for $10 along with $20 pool floats. The plushes are marked down too, some are as low as $8. Disney has a sizeable sale section with lots of goodies for summer, your home, and your next trip to the parks.

Free shipping runs until 11:59 pm PT tonight.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

