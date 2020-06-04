The Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is the Ideal Item For Lazy Chefs

Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

20 % Off De luxe Rapid Egg Cooker | $24 | Amazon Gold Box



I love hard-boiled eggs but I’m also very lazy when it comes to cooking them. But mostly I never get it right. I usually end up overcooking them. This Rapid Egg Cooker from Dash vows to give you the perfect eggs every time you make them and it’s 20% off.

This cooker holds up to twelve eggs at a time. In addition to hard- boiled eggs , it makes soft boiled , poached , scrambled , and even comes with trays for mini omelets. This little cooker is pretty versatile since you can also steam veggies, dumplings, seafood, and can even warm tortillas . Easy to use and easy to clean. Just pour the water and set the timer. The teal color is th e only one on sale but I think it gives it a cute retro vibe.

