The Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is the Ideal Item For Lazy Chefs

Sheilah Villari
I love hard-boiled eggs but I’m also very lazy when it comes to cooking them. But mostly I never get it right. I usually end up overcooking them. This Rapid Egg Cooker from Dash vows to give you the perfect eggs every time you make them and it’s 20% off.

This cooker holds up to twelve eggs at a time. In addition to hard-boiled eggs, it makes soft boiled, poached, scrambled, and even comes with trays for mini omelets. This little cooker is pretty versatile since you can also steam veggies, dumplings, seafood, and can even warm tortillas. Easy to use and easy to clean. Just pour the water and set the timer. The teal color is the only one on sale but I think it gives it a cute retro vibe.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

