Hold on to your handlebars: REI is all geared up with a set of freewheeling deals on all things biking. During the outdoor retailer’s 96 Hours of Cycle event, happening now through Monday, you can save on cycling-centric stuff that will send you spinning, including:
- 50% off Basic Tune maintenance package
- Free bike adjustments for one year with purchase of any bicycle
- 20% Off San Juan Islands Weekend Cycling Tour
- 20% Off Spain Andalusia Cycling Tour
- Up to $20 On Any REI Class, Outing or Event
- 50% off any one full-price REI Co-op brand cycle clothing item with purchase of any bicycle
- 50% off Shimano’s A530 pedals
- 25% off all Finish Line products
- 20% off all Maxxis tires + free tire installation on all Maxxis tires
Plus, take up to 50% off cycling apparel from a few of your favorite brands. It’s a cycling sale you won’t want to miss, so pedal on over to REI’s site ASAP.