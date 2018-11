The ultimate gift for the James Bond fan in your life is down to an all-time low price today. $130 gets you all 24 films on Blu-ray, including Spectre (previous box sets didn’t include it), digital copies, 120 hours of bonus features, and even a mini book. So get ready to shake yourself a vodka martini, and settle in for a holiday marathon; this is the best price since 2016.



Update: Also available for $80, without the digital copies and some special features.