Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Big Lebowski is getting a couple of 4K 20th anniversary Blu-ray releases next week, and you can preorder and save on both the standard 4K/Blu-ra/Digital box, or the Limited Edition with a bowling ball pencil holder and a bag that will really tie the room together.