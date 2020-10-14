It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
The Days of Flossing with String Are Over With The Waterpik Electric Flosser at 43% off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Waterpik WP-669 Flosser | $40 | Amazon
For years now the general consensus has been to use some white string from a case that looked similar to an AirPods case, and floss for as long as you could.

But similar to electric toothbrushes, electric flossing has now become a staple of many bathrooms, making it so much easier to floss.

The Waterpik WP-669 has ten settings to accurately measure how intense the flossing needs to be, while being on a timer that pauses every 30 seconds to help track the flossing time.

