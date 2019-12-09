It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

The Dash AirCrisp Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
766
Save
Dash Air Fryer Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dash Air Fryer Gold Box | Amazon

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer, now down to $70 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 3 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.

Advertisement

It’s technically an oven, so it’s also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.

At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, or red, before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.

Advertisement

If you want one that can (air) fry up an entire chicken, there’s a discount on a Dash Chef Series Air Fry Oven, too.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Protect and Power Your Electronics With Today's APC Gold Box Deals

Pick Up a Powerful Vitamix Blender For Just $180, Today Only

Save Big on Anker Charging Accessories Thanks to Today's Gold Box

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts