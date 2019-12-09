The Dash AirCrisp Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Dash Air Fryer Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer, now down to $70 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 3 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.

It’s technically an oven, so it’ s also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.

At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, or red , before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.

If you want one that can (air) fry up an entire chicken, there’s a discount on a Dash Chef Series Air Fry Ove n, too.