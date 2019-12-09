The Dash AirCrisp Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Dash Air Fryer Gold Box | Amazon
All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer, now down to $70 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 3 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.
It’s technically an oven, so it’s also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.
At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, or red, before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.
If you want one that can (air) fry up an entire chicken, there’s a discount on a Dash Chef Series Air Fry Oven, too.
