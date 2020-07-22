It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

The Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer Is Back Down to Lowest Ever $70, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDashDash Deals
222
1
Save
Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box
Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Dash
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box

For quick and easy meals, an air fryer is heavenly, and right now, you can grab Dash’s highly rated AirCrisp Pro for $70, the lowest it’s ever been. With three quarts of space to fit all your fries and fritters, this air fryer features eight presets, though you also get to fine tune temperature control and timers to get your food exactly how you like it. This deal is only around through the end of today.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Composting Is for Everyone Worried About Momma Earth. You Just Need the Right Bin for the Job.

Life Will Succ Less With This $16 Plant Pack

Find Your Next Pair of Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Up to 50% off in a One Day Sale

The Neo Geo Mini International Edition Is Once Again Down to $46