The Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer Is Back Down to Lowest Ever $70, Today Only

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box

For quick and easy meals, an air fryer is heavenly, and right now, you can grab Dash’s highly rated AirCrisp Pro for $70, the lowest it’s ever been. With three quarts of space to fit all your fries and fritters, this air fryer features eight presets, though you also get to fine tune temperature control and timers to get your food exactly how you like it. This deal is only around through the end of today.