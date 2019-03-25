Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $70 which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.

It’s technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. It’s also a great tool for reheating pizza.

At $70, it’s about $10 off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen but still a bargain. Order up one for yourself before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.