Graphic: Tercius Bufete

DASH Air Fryer Gold Box | $70 | Amazon



All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $70 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 6 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.

It’s technically an oven, so it’ss also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.

At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, white or red, before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.