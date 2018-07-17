Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today. Note: You won’t see the discounted prices until you select a size on the product page.



Let’s be honest, the most interesting deals here are on the Separatec line of boxer briefs, which include a separate compartment for your penis to keep it from sticking to your balls on a hot day. Very timely. I’m wearing a pair of the bamboo fiber ones right now, and it’s the softest underwear I own.

Don’t think you need the separate pouch? David Archy’s standard underwear is also on sale in a variety of fits and materials, including breathable micro modal, quick-drying performance fabrics, and silky smooth bamboo rayon.

But why stop down there? They cut shirts from the same premium cloth, and several options are included in the sale. At these prices, why wouldn’t your undershirts be made from bamboo fiber?