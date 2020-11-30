The Cyber Monday Deal You Were Waiting for Is Here: Save up to 90% off Sitewide at JACHS NY, No Strings Attached

Up to 90% off Cyber Monday Sale Image : JACHS NY

Welcome to Cyber Monday at JACHS. This was the sale you were waiting for with deals starting at only $7. No code needed as prices are already discounted for the day. So take a good browse and get up to 90% off in the greatest sale of the season.



These midweight shawl cardigans ($56) are a quintessential fall item and a must for a lazy weekend or to keep cozy while working at home. There are a few different styles and colors to pick from. The average discount is 70% off. These are great for layering with a button-down or t-shirt. These cardigans are made of cotton and easy to care for. Win-win.

Speaking of button-downs ($26) those are all around 74% off in this killer deal. Flannels, Oxfords, Tech shirts are all included. Lost of hues and designs to choose from so you’ll definitely find a few that fit your vibe. I mean there are 68 of them. Most are cotton or a cotton-blend.

Another 73% off category is the stretch tech pants ($27). There are 6 striking colors in this section. These are the most comfortable pants JACHS has to offer with their ultra-stretch fabric. They’re an all year round pant too. Each pair is a polyester/spandex blend and made to live in no matter what you do.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

