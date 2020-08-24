It's all consuming.
Marathon Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond in Two Kick-Ass Complete Collections, Conveniently on Sale Today

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series | $60 | Amazon Batman: The Complete Animated Series | $45 | Amazon
As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman over the weekend got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete SeriesFunko Pop included—for $60, down 28% from what it cost last week. While this isn’t the lowest price for the Blu-ray + digital collection, it’s still a pretty compelling offer given the timing.

What’s more, Batman: The Complete Animated Series is down to $45, a 10% discount. While $5 off isn’t anything to write home about under normal circumstances, it’s worth noting this is the lowest price it’s been in months. Don’t miss out on some of the best Batman stories in the franchise’s history, and beware the bat, for he might knock you’re shit in if you’re not careful, judging by the latest trailers from DC Comics’ FanDome event. And while you’re at it, peruse some of the best, weirdest comics you can read this summer including a lighthearted romp starring the Dark Knight himself, courtesy of published author Tres Dean, since we’re stuck inside anyway.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
