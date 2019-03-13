Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, you probably don’t need this $11 grabby arm thingie. There are other ways to grab things that fell between the fridge and the counter. And you can get out from under your blanket to grab the remote yourself. But let’s be honest, the real reason to buy this is to grab onto unsuspecting friends and family members from far away. Hilarious! Gets me every time. Use promo code I5HULAVW at checkout to get the deal.

