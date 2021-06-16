It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Will Change Your Life if You Have a Furry Bestie

The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.

One-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

