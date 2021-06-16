The ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Will Change Your Life if You Have a Furry Bestie

ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. W hile I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare . Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear . The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. B ut when you need to it’s easy to do so . The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper af ter you experience the ChomChom.

