As you may know, we run a weekly co-op where we poll our readers to see what their favorite products are. This week, we asked about pillows. Many adults have strong opinions about pillows and the Casper Pillow happens to be one of them. Right now, it is $4 off on Amazon. Obviously, this is not a huge deal, but the pillow rarely ever goes on sale at all. Since it is a reader favorite, we wanted to alert the masses. The Casper pillow has a 100% cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to increases airflow to keep it cool. It has a pillow-in-pillow design that is packed with microfiber fill to provide support and comfort.

Here’s what one fellow reader had to say about the Casper Pillow on The Inventory:

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

