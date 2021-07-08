It's all consuming.
The Blendtec Fit Blender Is Just What Your Summer Diet Needs and It's 17% Off

No problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices.

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender | $250 | Amazon
Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender | $250 | Amazon

If you’re among the more motivated this year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable, and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

This will ship free in one day for Prime members.

