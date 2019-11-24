The Black Friday Deal on This Sandisk 512GB Solid State Drive Is Now Live

SanDisk Ultra 512GB Internal SATA Solid State Drive | $55 | Best Buy



Knock on wood, but Solid State Drive pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. And SSDs, like this SanDisk Ultra 512GB unit , can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55 , there is no reason to hesitate. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.