It's all consuming.
The Bissell Powerforce Carpet Cleaner Is Down To $89

Ignacia
Bissell Carpet Cleaner | $89 | Walmart

Some folks still have carpets in 2020, and you know what? That’s ok! But, the major problem with carpets is how hard they are to clean. The Bissell Powerforce carpet cleaner is here to help you. It’s down to $89 from $119, and is able to unearth dirt that has made its way down deep into your carpet with four rows of brushes. It also comes with a two-tank system to keep the clean and dirty water separate. Not to mention it’s pretty lightweight, so you’ll be able to move it around the house without any drama. I would hop on this deal before it is gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

