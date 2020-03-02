It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

The Biggest Sonos Refurb Sale Ever Is Back and Its a Great Chance to Start or Expand Your Collection

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealssonos deals
579
Save
Sonos Refurb Sale | Sonos | Some colors not available
Graphic: Sonos
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sonos Refurb Sale | Sonos | Some colors not available

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market. And while we occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, this huge sale is truly significant. For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $99, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $159, a Playbar for $499, and a Sonos Sub for $549. Supplies are limited and if you’ve been planning on expanding your collection, this is the time to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Kindle eBooks, Daemon X Machina, Sonos Playbase, and More

Roast, Bake and Slow Cook Like a Champ With This $60 9-in-1 Instant Pot Aura

Need a Better Laptop? Upgrade to the 15-Inch HP Spectre x360 for $400 Less

These Lowkey $299 Indochino Suits Are Tailored to You and Your Budget [Exclusive]