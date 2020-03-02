The Biggest Sonos Refurb Sale Ever Is Back and Its a Great Chance to Start or Expand Your Collection

Sonos Refurb Sale Graphic : Sonos

Sonos Refurb Sale | Sonos | Some colors not available

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market. And while w e occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, this huge sale is truly significant. For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $99 , a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $159 , a Playbar for $499, and a Sonos Sub for $549. Supplies are limited and if you’ve been planning on expanding your collection, this is the time to buy.

