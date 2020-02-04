It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

The Best Work Mouse Ever Is Down to Just $71, Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
3.4K
1
Save
Logitech MX Master 3 | $71 | Lenovo | Use the promo code EXTRA5
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech MX Master 3 | $71 | Lenovo | Use the promo code EXTRA5

Update: Use the promo code EXTRA5 to drop the price to $71

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best work mouse in the world. Period. And thankfully, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like myself, Lenovo has it for $25 $29 off right now.

Advertisement

All the features that made the MX Master legendary remain; excellent build quality (no rattle whatsoever,) comfy design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel, and the super customizable thumb button. But now, the side buttons are bigger and it charges via USB-C.

To be honest, this new design isn’t as eye-catching as the previous models. The MX Master 3 trades the previous generation’s sleeker design for something a little more utilitarian looking. But it was done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to argue it’s a negative.

If you’re still using your Magic Mouse, it’s time to upgrade Shep.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Today Is The Last Day To Take an Additional 20% Off Select Footwear at Backcountry

Workout While You're At Work With These Refurbished Cubii Jr. Ellipticals

Don't Force Yourself Into Old Jeans, Get a Pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants For $35

Say 'Screw It' and Buy an Awesome Drill Brush For $10