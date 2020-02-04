The Best Work Mouse Ever Is Down to Just $71, Right Now

Logitech MX Master 3 | $71 | Lenovo | Use the promo code EXTRA5

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best work mouse in the world. Period. And thankfully, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like myself, Lenovo has it for $25 $29 o ff right now.

All the features that made the MX Master legendary remain; excellent build quality (no rattle whatsoever,) comfy design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel, and the super customizable thumb button. But now, the side buttons are bigger and it charges via USB-C.

To be honest, this new design isn’t as eye-catching as the previous models. The MX Master 3 trades the previous generation’s sleeker design for something a little more utilitarian looking. But it was done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to argue it’s a negative.

If you’re still using your Magic Mouse, it’s time to upgrade Shep.