TCL’s inexplicably excellent 4K TVs got even better this year, and Amazon’s running the first real deals on the brand new 2018 6-series sets.



The 55" is down to $585 from its usual $650, and the 65" is down to $900 from $1000, though it’s backordered. Both sets include Dolby Vision support, local dimming, and amazing industrial design for the price. In terms of picture quality, they look as good as a lot of TVs that cost twice as much.

This 49" TCL from last year is also down to an all-time low $270 today, though it doesn’t include the fanciest features of the 6-series.