Panasonic Flash Xpress Toaster Oven | $97 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the reader-favorite Breville Smart Oven line is a little out of your price range, Panasonic’s Flash Xpress toaster oven took second place in our reader poll, and it’s down to $97 today when you clip the $10 coupon, the best price we’ve seen this year.