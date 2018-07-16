If the reader-favorite Breville Smart Oven line is a little out of your price range, Panasonic’s Flash Xpress toaster oven took second place in our reader poll, and it’s down to $97 today when you clip the $10 coupon, the best price we’ve seen this year.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The Best Value In Toaster Ovens Is Even Cheaper Than Usual Today
If the reader-favorite Breville Smart Oven line is a little out of your price range, Panasonic’s Flash Xpress toaster oven took second place in our reader poll, and it’s down to $97 today when you clip the $10 coupon, the best price we’ve seen this year.